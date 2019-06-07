Barnes & Noble (BKS) Shares Up 12.2%

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.69. 774,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,187,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Barnes & Noble by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barnes & Noble by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/barnes-noble-bks-shares-up-12-2.html.

About Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.