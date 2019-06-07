Barnes & Noble (BKS) Shares Up 12.2%

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.69. 774,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,187,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.
Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Barnes & Noble by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barnes & Noble by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS)
Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.
