Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,818 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,589% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 put options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 128,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BKS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Barnes & Noble has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.
Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Craig Hallum set a $7.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Barnes & Noble Company Profile
Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.