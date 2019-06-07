Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,818 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,589% compared to the typical daily volume of 226 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKS. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 128,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 29,529 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes & Noble alerts:

BKS stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. Barnes & Noble has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $7.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

WARNING: “Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BKS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/barnes-noble-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-bks.html.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.