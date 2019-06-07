Bean Cash (BITB) One Day Volume Hits $30,493.00

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $30,493.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bean Cash has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,090,052,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

