Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Stake Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bemis were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bemis during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 535,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 33,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 101,496 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Bemis had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Bemis’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

