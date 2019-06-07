Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fevertree Drinks (FEVR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on the stock.

FEVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fevertree Drinks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,566.67 ($46.60).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,692 ($35.18) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84). The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 50.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 10.28 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $4.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

