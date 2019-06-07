Beyond Meat (BYND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $99.50 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane bought 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

