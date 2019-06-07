Biogen Inc (BIIB) Stake Raised by Confluence Wealth Management LLC

Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 118,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,211,559.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,415.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 173,035 shares of company stock worth $39,759,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $402.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.23.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.35 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.10. Biogen had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 29.55 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

