Blockport (BPT) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Blockport has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $381,874.00 and approximately $14,664.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00399687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.44 or 0.02553987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00152649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

