Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 5,140 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 5,140 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/boston-scientific-co-bsx-evp-david-a-pierce-sells-5140-shares.html.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.