Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 5,140 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $197,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
