BOX (BOX) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 445.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $114,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,950 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,982,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,120 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BOX by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,326,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 632,031 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

