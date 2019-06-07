Bp Plc Buys 36,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

