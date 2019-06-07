Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $888,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 244,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $67.98 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/bragg-financial-advisors-inc-increases-holdings-in-vanguard-financials-etf-vfh.html.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.