Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $45,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 355.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 76,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 470.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,767,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 37,673 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $4,697,069.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 325,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,645,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,164 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,192 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $501.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

