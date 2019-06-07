Britvic (BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 905 ($11.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 990 ($12.94) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Britvic to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Britvic to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 939.73 ($12.28).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Monday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

