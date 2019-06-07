Brokerages Anticipate Bancorp Inc (TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 11,760.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 75,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,274. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

