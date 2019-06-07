Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $192,528.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,208.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,078. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.55%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

