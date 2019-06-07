Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Advanced Disposal Services also reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.19 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

ADSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 14,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.