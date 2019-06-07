Brokerages Expect II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $348.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $348.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.95 million and the highest is $353.00 million. II-VI posted sales of $321.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.21. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $41.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,332.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 470,350 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $10,693,000. Daruma Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Daruma Capital Management LLC now owns 836,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 277,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of II-VI by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. 359,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,698. II-VI has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

