Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.37). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,743,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,841,000 after buying an additional 741,840 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

