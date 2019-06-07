Brokerages Expect NN, Inc. (NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. NN reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,359. NN has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after buying an additional 70,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after buying an additional 1,067,418 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NN by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 270,827 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NN by 19.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 349,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

