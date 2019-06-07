Brokerages Set Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Price Target at $102.80

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

EGP opened at $114.45 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $116.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,349,588.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

