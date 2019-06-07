Brokerages Set i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Target Price at $24.40

Shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.19 million and a P/E ratio of 40.88. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $586,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

