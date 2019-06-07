Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (PODD) PT at $103.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.56.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,638 shares of company stock worth $8,772,363. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

PODD stock opened at $112.70 on Tuesday. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,254.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.