Brokers Set Expectations for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Sunday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.16.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,359,000 after buying an additional 221,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,817,000 after acquiring an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,426 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,048,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

