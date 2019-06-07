Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Receives $52.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.92. 817,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,101. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $15.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.