Brown-Forman (BF.B) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.49-3.56 billion (+5-7%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.
Shares of BF.B traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $56.80.
Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 25.12%. Brown-Forman’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BF.B. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown-Forman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.33.
About Brown-Forman
Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.