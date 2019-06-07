BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $9,440.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,783 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

