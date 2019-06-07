Bunzl (BZLFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunzl from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

BZLFY opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.68. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

