Burt Wealth Advisors Buys 596 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6,664.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,397,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 30,933,358 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $74.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $311.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

