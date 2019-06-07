Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 200.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $106,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $49,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

CALM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.272 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

