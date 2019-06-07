California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.04 Million Stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cosan were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cosan by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cosan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Cosan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 244,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cosan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

