California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 54.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter worth $299,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 150,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

In other GrubHub news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $70,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, with a total value of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,545 shares of company stock valued at $259,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $149.35.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

