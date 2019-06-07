California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,624 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (SON)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 48.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 60,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $65.06 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $494,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

