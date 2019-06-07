Cambrex Co. (CBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Shares of CBM stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 6,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cambrex has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambrex will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2,725.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.