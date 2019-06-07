Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $6.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $343.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

