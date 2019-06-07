Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 768.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $80.75 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.14.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

