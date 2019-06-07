Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $418,000 in American Tower Corp (AMT) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

AMT opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $213.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $8,759,839.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 11,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $2,323,724.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,887 shares of company stock worth $53,628,113. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

