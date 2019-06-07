Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.53.

TSE KL opened at C$51.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

