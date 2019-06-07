Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,642,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,551,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,082,000 after purchasing an additional 927,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,811,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,788,000 after purchasing an additional 664,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. 23,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,083. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3982 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

