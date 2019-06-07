Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $313.90

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$313.90 and last traded at C$312.84, with a volume of 188347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$308.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Desjardins cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$295.00 to C$332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$334.00 to C$337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$302.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.99 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3195933 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.17%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

