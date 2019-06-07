Card Factory (CARD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CARD has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.55) on Monday. Card Factory has a 12-month low of GBX 159.40 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.20 ($3.02). The firm has a market cap of $665.68 million and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £15,814.56 ($20,664.52).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

