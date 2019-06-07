Career Education (CECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.87

Shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 44252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Career Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.07 million. Career Education had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 37.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 396,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Career Education by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,752,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 385,087 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Career Education by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Career Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

