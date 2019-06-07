Carter Bank and Trust (CARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.10

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 57381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bank and Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,485,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

