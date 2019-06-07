Carvana Co (CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will report $886.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $847.21 million and the highest is $928.50 million. Carvana reported sales of $475.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.61 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 63,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $4,543,801.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $2,430,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,453,862 shares of company stock worth $212,436,687. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carvana by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Carvana by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC grew its position in Carvana by 7.3% in the first quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.69.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

