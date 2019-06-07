Caterpillar (CAT) Raised to Buy at Standpoint Research

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAT. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,652,000 after acquiring an additional 134,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.