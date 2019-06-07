Cellectis (CLLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market cap of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 401.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,084,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,987,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 219,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cellectis by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

