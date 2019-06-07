Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

CSFL opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $143.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Dean Young sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $637,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,372.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Tierso Nunez II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 116,071 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 183,901 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 304,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

