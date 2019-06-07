Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.52).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 95.16 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74. Centrica PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 164.50 ($2.15).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centrica to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 158 ($2.06) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.17 ($1.56).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

