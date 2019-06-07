Charter Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

