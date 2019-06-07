Chemours Co (CC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Chemours by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Chemours by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, SVP Susan M. Kelliher purchased 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $149,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,234 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

